New England Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia confirmed his retirement to ESPN on Tuesday.

According to NBCSports, Scarnecchia spoke to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com and confirmed that he is calling it a career.

71-year-old Scarnecchia briefly left coaching in 2013 but continued to work with the Patriots evaluating offensive linemen before returning to Bill Belichick’s staff in 2016. That role started in 1991 and was Scarnecchia’s second with the Patriots as he first worked with them from 1982-1988.

Scarnecchia's replacement has not been named at this time.

