FOXBOROUGH, Ma. (NEWS CENTER Maine) – The New England Patriots host the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night at Gillette Stadium in a game with playoff implications.

The Chiefs have been red hot, in large part thanks to sophomore quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In his first year starting under center, Mahomes is leading the team to an average of 35 points per game.

But Mahomes will be battling history: quarterbacks under 25 years old are 0-23 in the regular season on the road against Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

Kansas City has been outscoring its opponents a combined 59-9 in the first quarter.

If the Patriots take advantage of the run game, they could exploit a possible weakness.

Kansas City has allowed opponents to average 5.8 yards per carry on the season, worst in the NFL. Sony Michel has rushed for more than 200 yards combined the last two weeks and seen his per-carry-average grow each game for a month.

Former Chief and University of Maine Black Bear Mike DeVito visited with his former teammates Saturday at the team hotel.

"It was surreal," DevIto said in a text message. "I forget how big everyone is."

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard is also part of the opening ceremonies Sunday night.

Coverage starts at 7 p.m. on NEWS CENTER Maine.

© NEWS CENTER Maine