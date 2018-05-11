FOXBORO, Massachusetts (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- During Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, the Patriots will honor New England's military members and their families as part of the NFL's Salute to Service Campaign. Some of the families taking the field are from Maine.

The @Patriots are saluting military families & fallen service members tonight. Two Maine families are here to honor their loved ones: The Amadors are honoring Rolando Antonio Amador of Harpswell & the Hannigans are honoring William “BJ” Hannigan of Portland #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/30Dqdg2EZf — Jessica Gagne (@JessicaGagneTV) November 4, 2018

The Hannigan family from Portland and the Amador family from Harpswell both lost a loved ones who were serving in the military. William "BJ" Hannigan and and Rolando Antonio Amador both passed away while serving our country. The Patriots will wear their initials on their helmets tonight, along with the initials of fallen service members from 23 other New England families. Coaches will also wear buttons with pictures of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

To bring these families together, the Patriots partnered with a group called TAPS, which stands for Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors.

