FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The Patriots are back on the field in Foxborough.

Pats players including Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady ran out on the practice field for the first day of training camp on Tuesday.

Practice was open to fans, and Brady took the field to excited screams from the packed stands.

After practice, Gronkowski addressed contract rumors in a press conference, saying he is happy to be out on the field again and never considered holding out of training camp.

Perhaps the player who was most eager to be back on the field was Maine-born defensive end Derek Rivers, who missed all last season with a torn ACL.

"It's awesome," says Rivers. "Praise God. OTA's felt good and training went well and now we're here, and I say praise God. It's a blessing, he got me healed, and I feel good."

Rivers still has family in Maine. He says his grandparents and his aunt plan to travel to practice on Saturday to watch him play.

