Patriots HC Bill Belichick the unlikely star of new Subway commercial

Belichick, wearing his classic hooded sweatshirt with the sleeves cut off, intimidates a man out of eating fried food and then cuts the sleeves off the man's suit.

New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick is many things: a husband, a father, a master game planner, an eight-time Super Bowl champion (six with the Pats), a fashion pioneer, and the list goes on and on....

Well, you can now add 'actor' to that list of credentials. In a rare off-the-field television appearance, Belichick stars as himself in a new Subway commercial that debuted Tuesday.

In the ad, a man dressed in a suit unexpectedly comes face-to-face with Belichick, who's donning his classic hoodie with the sleeves cut off.

Belichick scoffs at a box of fried food in the man's hands and says "really?"

The man, clearly intimidated by arguably the greatest coach in the history of American sports, immediately drops the box and commits to instead getting "a delicious foot-long from Subway."

Belichick then proceeds to cut the sleeves off the man's suit and say, "Now you look better too."

Belichick is known for being a no-nonsense, all-business kind of guy, which is why it's particularly surprising to see him in a commercial that's debuting less than two weeks before the NFL season is set to begin.

Subway also did an ad with J.J. Watt, T.J. Watt, and Derek Watt - three brothers, all of whom are NFL players - in March called 'Kitchen Confusion,' wherein which their mother has difficulty distinguishing her different sons' sandwich orders.

The sandwich chain also debuted a new ad with the Watt brothers on Monday.

The NFL season is set to kick off on Thursday, September 10, with the Houston Texans visiting the reining Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.