Patriots game against the Broncos postponed

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — On Sunday morning, the NFL released a statement that the week 5 matchup between the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos will be postponed.

This comes after another positive COVID-19 test and the NFL shutting down the patriots facility.

The game was originally scheduled for Sunday, but postponed to Monday at 5 p.m. due to COVID-19 positives within the organization.

The NFL did not immediately release the game's new date but according to ESPN NFL reporter, Adam Schefter, the game will be played next Sunday. The Broncos were scheduled to take on the Miami Dolphins but Schefter says that will be rescheduled, too.

