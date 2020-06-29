Patriots are flagged for role in 'Spygate 2' scandal, team takes hits from NFL

New England was fined $1.1 million in club fines, losses of 2021 third-round pick, and team TV crews are not allowed to film at games this season. Per, ESPN.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots have received another penalty from the National Football League following the camera crew incident last season.

An official Patriots camera crew was in attendance to scout the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns game in Cleveland, which is allowed by the NFL, if all cameras record what's on the field.

What is not allowed, is filming the team sidelines watching for hand signals, recording player substitutions, and looking for any advantage.

The Browns and Bengals game was played the week before the Patriots played Cincinnati December 15. The crew was there to film the team's web series, "Do Your Job", and later the team admitted to inappropriately filming the field and sideline.

The Patriots were already a playoff team and the Bengals had the worst record in the league.

Because of the involvement, the Patriots lose a 2021 third-round pick, team television crews are not allowed to film at games this season, and the organization was fined $1.1 million, per Adam Schefter.

Bill Belichick and the entire Football Operations department of the club are not associated with this incident.

This is not the first time the team has received fines from the NFL. In 2007, the scandal is known as "Spygate" cost the team $250,000 and a first-round draft pick. The League also fined head coach Bill Belichick $500,000.