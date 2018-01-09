FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The New England Patriots announced a series of roster cuts and transactions to reach the 53-man limit on Saturday.

NOTABLE CUTS:

- RB Brandon Bolden

- QB Danny Etling

- LB Marquis Flowers

- RB Mike Gillislee

- CB Cyrus Jones

- DL Vincent Valentine

The Patriots released 26 players and placed four players on injured reserve: 2018 first-round draft pick OL Isaiah Wynn, sixth-round draft picks WR Braxton Berrios and LB Christian Sam and OL Ulrick John.

The below statistics are from the New England Patriots:

Flowers, 26, was acquired by New England in a trade with Cincinnati on Aug. 29, 2017, and re-signed as an unrestricted free agent this past offseason. The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder played in all 16 regular-season games with two starts and finished with 30 total tackles and 3½ sacks last season. He also played in all three postseason games, adding six total tackles. Flowers entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (212th overall) by Cincinnati out of Arizona in the 2014 NFL Draft and spent his first three seasons with the Bengals. He has played in 48 NFL games with three starts and has 35 total tackles, 3½ sacks and 13 special teams tackles.

Gillislee, 27, was signed by New England as a restricted free agent from Buffalo on April 18, 2017. The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder totaled 104 rushing attempts for 383 yards and five touchdowns and one reception for 15 yards for the Patriots last season. Gillislee originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick (164th overall) by Miami out of Florida in the 2013 NFL Draft. He has tallied 258 rushes for 1,248 yards and 16 touchdowns with 16 receptions for 94 yards and one touchdown.

Jones, 24, was originally drafted by New England in the second round (60th overall) out of Alabama in the 2016 NFL Draft. The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder missed the entire 2017 season after being placed on injured reserve following an injury suffered in the preseason. As a rookie in 2016, he played in 10 games with one start and finished with seven tackles on defense. Jones returned 11 punts for 46 yards.

Valentine, 24, originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick (96th overall) by New England out of Nebraska in the 2016 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 315-pounder appeared in 13 regular-season games with two starts as a rookie and tallied 19 tackles and one sack. Valentine also appeared in all three postseason contests as a reserve and posted two tackles. He began the 2017 season on the 53-man roster and was inactive for the first two games before being placed on injured reserve on Sept. 22, 2017.

