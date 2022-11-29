Patrick Lavon Mahomes III, nicknamed "Bronze," was born on Nov. 28, 2022.

TEXAS, USA — The Mahomes' family just added another player to their team!

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes announced the arrival of their new baby boy. Their son, Patrick Lavon Mahomes III, nicknamed “Bronze,” was born on Nov. 28, 2022.

The star Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, and Texas native, made the announcement on Twitter, posting a photo of their newborn son on a brown blanket with "Mahomes" written on it and a rather "icy" diamond chain that has Bronze engraved in the middle.

Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III was born at 7 pounds, 8 ounces and shares the namesake of his father and his grandfather, who played pitcher in Major League Baseball for the Texas Rangers, among other teams.

Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍 @BrittanyLynne pic.twitter.com/2ltjXsnE09 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 29, 2022

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' first child, Sterling Skye Mahomes, was born days after the Chiefs' Super Bowl LV appearance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She is now 1 year old and turns 2 years old in February.

Back in May, the Mahomes' posted an adorable family photo announcing Sterling Skye was a sister-to-be.

The two have been dating since they were high school students in Whitehouse, Texas. Patrick proposed to Brittany on the night he received his ring for their win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

In March, the two got married in Hawai'i.

Congratulations to the Mahomes family on the new, shining "Bronze" star!