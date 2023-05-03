Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes to command 'Riders Up' for Kentucky Derby

“Riders Up!” is the traditional command from the Paddock Judge for jockeys to mount their horses in advance of the upcoming race.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Patrick Mahomes, the two-time NFL and Super Bowl MVP for the Kansas City Chiefs, will be the announcer for this year's Riders Up at the Kentucky Derby.

Hosted by the Barnstable Brown team, officials say Mahomes will make the official call in the paddock just before the Derby race, which has a post time of 6:57 p.m.

On Oaks Day, officials say Louisville native and seven-time Paralympian gold medalist Oksana Masters will be giving the Riders Up command, which scheduled for 5:51 p.m.

“Riders Up!” is the traditional command from the Paddock Judge for jockeys to mount their horses in advance of the upcoming race.

Starting in 2012, Churchill Downs has reserved that special honor for a dignitary or celebrity attendee when it comes to the Kentucky Derby.

Officials say other celebrities who have had Riders Up honors include Baker Mayfield (2019), D. Wayne Lukas (2021) and Jack Harlow (2022).

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.