PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The Portland Sea Dogs are celebrating their 25th season, and there's a small group of people at Hadlock who have been there for every single game.

Mary Erskine is one of them. She's been an usher since the gates first opened.

"This is my section," says Erskine.

For some, having a new team in town meant the start of a new chapter.

"I just love being around people, so I skipped retirement," says Dave McConnell, Director of Game Day Operations.

For others, it was a career opportunity that was too good to miss out on.

"With the Burke family, I knew was going to be a top notch organization," says John Kameisha, the Sea Dogs' Senior Vice President. "I said to Charlie, 'You've gotta take me with you,' and low and behold, 25 years later, he hasn't gotten rid of me yet."

You can't get rid of family, and that's what these employees have become, complete with traditions they carry on through the years.

"{In the} middle of the eighth inning, it's Sweet Caroline," says 25-year veteran Frank Stephens.

When he isn't helping fans, Stephens is arm-in-arm with his coworkers and leading them in song.

"I tried to stop it one time because I thought it was a little over the top, but then people asked, 'Why aren't you doing it?' So by popular demand, they brought it back," says Stephens.

Hadlock Field is full of special moments that are just as important to the crowd as the game itself, and they are carried out by people who love what they do.

"It's the best place in the world to work," says Erskine.

Players come and go, but this group is in it for the long haul.

"As long as they'll have me," says McConnell, "I'll be here."

