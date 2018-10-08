MANCHESTER (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Pollinators like bees and butterflies have had a rough go of it lately.

Their numbers are declining as they face various environmental threats. But you can help them survive and thrive by planting flowers that provide pollen and nectar.

This week for Your Garden we traveled to Manchester, Maine to visit Scott Longfellow of Longfellow’s Greenhouses to get his list of favorite plants for pollinators.

On that list:

Black Eyed Susans

Oriental Lilies

Anemonea

Bugbane

Sedum

Joe Pye Weed

Angelica

Milk Weed

In selecting plants you want to think about how much light they will need, and how you might clump them to make a clear target for bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds.

Also think about staggering the bloom times so that as the season wanes, the pollinators can still find sustenance in your yard.

