Yarmouth teen falls nearly 80 feet while hiking, rescuers carry her out of New Hampshire trail

The 14-year-old girl was carried off the Falling Waters Trail after falling down Cloudland Falls in Lincoln, officials said.

LINCOLN, N.H. — EDITORS NOTE: The video on this story was published October 6, 2021 after the Maine National Guard assisted in two nearly simultaneous Maine rescues.

A 14-year-old Yarmouth girl was seriously injured Sunday afternoon after officials said she fell nearly the entire height of the 80-foot Cloudland Falls in Lincoln, New Hampshire.

The teen was hiking the Falling Waters Trail with family and friends when she fell while trying to climb an area of the falls, New Hampshire Fish & Game said in a release.

Volunteers with Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue and conservation officers from New Hampshire Fish & Game went to the scene, performed first aid and carried the teen in a litter down the trail.