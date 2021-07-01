Woman rescued from Mt. Waldo Quarry

Maine Game Warden Chris Dyer said the woman either fell or jumped into the water and hit something on the way down

FRANKFORT, Maine — A 19-year-old woman from the Bangor area was rescued from the Mount Waldo Quarry in Frankfort Thursday afternoon.

Maine Game Warden Chris Dyer said the woman either fell or jumped into the water and hit something on the way down. A group of people that was at the quarry assisted the woman until rescuers arrived and helped her out of the water.

The woman was conscious when an ambulance took her to a local hospital, Dyer said.