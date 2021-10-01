x
Why climate change is making it harder to chase fall foliage

Arborists and ecologists say leaf-peeping sessions will likely continue to be disrupted as the planet warms.
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2010 file photo, a maple tree shows its fall colors in Woodstock, Maine. Recent leaf-peeping seasons have been disrupted by weather conditions in New England, New York and elsewhere. Arborists and ecologists say the trend is likely to continue as the planet warms. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

PORTLAND, Maine — Recent leaf-peeping seasons have been disrupted by weather conditions in New England, New York, and elsewhere.

Arborists and ecologists say the trend is likely to continue as the planet warms.

The leaves have been subjected to droughts that cause leaves to turn brown and wither before they can reach peak color.

There have also been heatwaves prompting leaves to fall before autumn even arrives, and extreme weather events that strip trees of their leaves altogether.

The warming is also pushing back the start of the foliage season in some parts of the country.

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2011, file photo, a single leaf has changed color on a red maple in Freeport, Maine. Recent leaf-peeping seasons have been disrupted by weather conditions in New England, New York and elsewhere. Arborists and ecologists say the trend is likely to continue as the planet warms. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

 