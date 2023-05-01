Warmer temperatures affecting winter activities

"At this point in time, I think we're all on the edge of what derbies are actually going to take place this year."

MAINE, USA — Warmer temperatures are putting a damper on winter activities typically enjoyed by many Mainers throughout the season.

Many activities like ice fishing are being put on hold across the state as the ice on many lakes and ponds isn't thick enough.

"What's thick enough today might not be thick enough tomorrow," Maine State Game Warden, Rick Ouellette, said.

Maine's Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry (DACF) canceled ice fishing, ski, and snowshoe events scheduled for later in the month at Lake St. George State Park due to unsafe ice conditions and lack of snow.

"We could have hundreds of people on the ice at times at larger events, and you need that thick ice to play it safe," Jim Britt, a spokesperson for DACF, said.

Scott Davis, who has been ice fishing for more than 40 years, has only been on the ice one time this year due to unsafe ice conditions.

"Some of these lakes still have open water on them," Davis said. "I remember ice fishing the first week of December and having plenty of ice by January."

Davis, who has coordinated ice fishing derbies himself, said it's unclear whether or not events will be able to take place in January.

"At this point in time, I think we're all on the edge of what derbies are actually going to take place this year," Davis said.

Only time will tell if more winter events are canceled throughout January.