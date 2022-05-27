Volunteer master gardeners gear up for annual plant sale in Falmouth

The one-day event will happen on Saturday, May 28 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Tidewater Farm in Falmouth.

Example video title will go here for this video

FALMOUTH, Maine — With the weather warming up, the Cumberland County Master Gardeners are having its annual plant sale on Saturday, May 28 from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the UMaine Gardens at Tidewater Farm, located at Presumpscot Point Rd. in Falmouth. In addition to organic vegetable, herb seedlings, annuals and perennials, there will be a wide variety of Maine native and pollinator plants.

Had a great morning learning tons of tips and tricks from these master gardener volunteers!



They will all be at Tidewater Farm in Falmouth tomorrow for its annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to noon!#NEWSCENTERmaine #wakeMEup pic.twitter.com/nDXIstlXhY — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) May 27, 2022

On Saturday, Master Gardeners will be on hand to assist and advise on plant selections and any other gardening questions.

The sale will also have gently used garden tools and supplies where people can name a price and take it home!

Bagged organic compost will also be available.

All of the proceeds from the plant sale go back into the Master Gardener Volunteers program to support educational and food security initiatives.

Nancy Morris is one of the many master gardener volunteers who will be at the event. She says master gardeners put in a ton of work and also call upon a great deal of knowledge and wisdom.