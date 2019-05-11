BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn — A woman is recovering after being attacked by a white-tailed deer in Maryville while she was getting the mail Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

TWRA said the deer came up from behind the woman and slammed her to the ground outside a business on North Springview Drive.

Wildlife officers said the deer began goring the Tellico Plains woman with its antlers.

After the woman fought back and latched on to the deer’s antlers, TWRA said the deer dragged her and continued to attack.

At that point, TWRA said three who people saw what was going on came to the woman’s help and got her to safety.

The woman is now at Blount County Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Wildlife officers said the deer was found at a home near the attack.

"The deer was wearing an orange collar around its neck and officers observed it acting unnaturally humanized," a TWRA release said.

It was eventually euthanized, TWRA said.

"A criminal investigation is ongoing but preliminary information suggests the deer was raised by humans from a very young age and unnaturally humanized," TWRA said.

Investigators said the white-tailed deer was about a year-and-a-half old 4-point weighing approximately 75 lbs.

"This is an unfortunate example of the consequences that come from habituating and humanizing wild animals," TWRA spokesperson Matt Cameron said. "In the case of humanized white-tailed buck deer, TWRA sees several situations where they become aggressive towards humans, oftentimes women when rutting activity begins. This same rutting activity is also responsible for the uptick in deer versus vehicle collisions in the fall as deer are more mobile during the breeding season.'