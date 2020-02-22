MAINE, Maine — Two people were killed in separate snowmobile crashes on Friday. A Pennsylvania woman died in a snowmobile crash near Rangeley.

The 41-year-old woman was operating a 2014 Ski-Doo 900 Grand Touring snowmobile on Bald Mountain Camps Trail when the crash took place around 11:00 am said Corporal John MacDonald with the Maine Warden Service. Her male passenger, also 41 and from Pennsylvania, was seated behind her when she failed to negotiate a turn in the trail. MacDonald said the snowmobile rolled to its side and struck trees along the trail. He said the female operator died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

MacDonald said the two had been riding toward Rangeley along with three other snowmobiles in their party who were behind them. Game wardens continue to investigate but say speed does not appear to be a factor, however, operator inexperience may have been a contributing factor. He said due to circumstances of the victim’s family being in Pennsylvania, the name of the victim and the male passenger will be released when the next of kin are notified.

MacDonald said a second fatal snowmobile crash south of Baxter State Park killed a Massachusetts man. Alan Paquette, 55, from Ashburnham, Massachusetts, was killed shortly before noon Friday when the snowmobile he was operating crashed on Interconnecting Trail System (ITS) 86, about 3.5 miles East of Abol Bridge. Paquette was riding last in a group of three snowmobiles in his party when he failed to negotiate a turn in the trail and collided with several trees.

Game wardens say unfamiliarity with the trail and speed likely contributed to this deadly crash.

Fridays accidents bring Maine’s fatal snowmobile crash total to six for this riding season, MacDonald said. Maine game wardens urge snowmobilers to slow down and ask that riders always provide plenty of time to safely stop, negotiate changing terrain and other riders. He said fines are imposed on riders found operating recklessly or endangering others on Maine’s trails. Failing to operate safely and prudently can also result in serious personal injury or even death as seen in today’s crashes.

