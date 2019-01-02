CAMDEN, Maine — Registration is still open for the U.S. National Toboggan Championships until February 4. Any two to four person team can register for this competition to see who can make it down the icy, 400-ft track the fastest.

"I'd say with the conditions, you're going 40-45 mph," said chute master at the Camden Snow Bowl Stuart Young.

Team are expected to come from all across the country for the event. "Texas, Minnesota, California, I think we have a few teams from Canada," added Young.

The competition will last over two days, with time trials on Saturday, and the finals on Sunday. According to toboggan inspector Tom Cox, the toboggan's need to be in perfect condition if a team wants to take home first place in their division.

"These are pieces of furniture. I mean they are so smooth on the bottom they look like glass," said Cox.

The ice on the track is in just as great condition, according to Young. "The workforce has been working last couple mornings in the cold temperatures and building the ice up. It's just like watching an icicle form. Layer on layer, icing the cake."

More than 5,000 are expected to be in attendance for the championship next weekend.

"It's just a fun weekend. There's lots of people and many of the people come back year after year and renew friendships with us, and we all enjoy that a lot," said Cox.