Thousands visit sugarhouses for Maine Maple Sunday

Governor Janet Mills spent the morning at Goranson Farm in Dresden for Maine Maple Sunday

DRESDEN, Maine — Thousands flocked to sugarhouses across Maine on Sunday, for the 39th annual Maine Maple Sunday.

Maple producers welcomed guests to their sugarhouses, offering things like maple syrup samples and demonstrations on how Maine maple syrup is made.

"Maine Maple Sunday Weekend is an opportunity for us all to celebrate the world-class products – and people – that make Maine unique. Our iconic maple syrup industry supports hundreds of jobs, strengthens our economy, and sets us apart nationwide," Governor Janet Mills, D-Maine, said.

Governor Mills celebrated the sweet and tasty holiday at Goranson Farm in Dresden, where she and Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry commissioner Amanda Beal toured the family-run farm and sugarhouse and met with the owners.

Great day for the 39th annual #MaineMapleSunday. Today @GovJanetMills spent the morning in Dresden at Goranson Farm where she met with maple producers and tried some local products. We’ll have more on this year’s event tonight on @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/c53BgneptZ — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) March 27, 2022

"We love celebrating Maine's first agricultural crop of the year and hosting the event at our family farm. It is so important for people to see where and learn about how food is produced and grown,” Jan Goranson, co-owner of Goranson Farm said.

According to the Mill's administration, Maine is the 3rd largest maple syrup producer in the United States. The Governor said annually, maple syrup contributes an estimated $55M to the Maine economy, and creates more than 800 full and part-time jobs.

"Maple producers around the state are creating many different delicious maple products, including syrup, which is a great contribution to our state's culture and economy," Beal said.

At Goranson Farm on Sunday, other local vendors were on hand as well selling everything from fresh maple donuts to maple ice cream sundaes.

"I hope that all Maine families were able to celebrate our maple syrup and our maple syrup producers this weekend," Mills said.