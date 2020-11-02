MAINE, Maine — Anyone, (except those with a suspended or revoked license) may fish February 15-16 without a license. According to Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife all other laws and regulations apply on these days.

Consider the following tips to make your ice fishing experience enjoyable:

Bring plenty of hot foods and drinks

Bring extra layers of clothing

Wear appropriate footwear and be prepared for slush

Maine has nearly 6,000 lakes and ponds and for most beginners, catching more fish is more important than catching the best fish. For fast action, consider warmwater species such as bass, pickerel, and perch.

According to the Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife facebook page you can enter your free fishing weekend photos for a chance to win a $100 Cabela's gift card and some MDIFW swag!

