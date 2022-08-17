This Bangor wetland was once a dumping ground. Now it's a hotspot for wildlife enthusiasts.

Essex Woods in Bangor has been a popular spot to flock to for birds and birdwatchers alike.

BANGOR, Maine — Maine is home to many scenic lakes, ponds, and trails; all great places to go bird watching. In recent years, bird watchers in Bangor have been able to enjoy more wildlife while out and about.

Essex Woods used to be a dumping ground in the 1960s, according to Bangor Parks and Recreation.

Despite the wetland's mistreatment, it has become a hot spot to flock to for both birds and birdwatchers alike.

"I came last Sunday and saw the egrets... There's some egrets out there now. On Sunday somebody said there were twelve," Richard Spinney from Brewer said.

Visitors like Spinney have even seen endangered birds like the Least bittern. Thought to only come this far north to breed and with a tendency to hide in wetland weeds, it's a stroke of luck to see one.

Danielle D'Auria is a wildlife biologist with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. According to D'Auria, the birds might be back to the wetland in-part because of its increase in water over the years.

She says that wetlands like this can, at times, be resilient after mistreatment.

"With the increase in open water and more interspersion of the habitat, we've actually seen quite a few wetland birds, birds that are really dependent on a high-quality wetland," D'Auria said. "So that does kind of speak on the habitat and kind of says that this is actually a pretty important spot."

D'Auria reminds those who would like to participate in bird watching at Essex Woods to be mindful of the habitat and those living within it.