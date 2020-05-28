MAINE, USA — Stage 2 of Maine’s reopening plan takes effect on June 1, marking more Maine businesses and activities that can begin reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. While some changes to the plan have been made, so far, the plan still allows for state park campgrounds, coastal state parks, and beaches to reopen.

For a time, beaches in Old Orchard, Scarborough Wells, Biddeford, and Kennebunkport had “walking only” directives in place, but that was discontinued this week.

According to maine.gov, state beaches and coastal parks reopening on June 1:

Crescent Beach State Park

Ferry Beach State Park

Fort Baldwin

Fort Popham

Kettle Cove State Park

Mackworth Island

Popham Beach State Park

Reid State Park

Scarborough Beach State Park

Two Lights State Park

In addition to state beaches and parks, several town beaches are reopening—or have already reopened—as well:

State Park campgrounds also have a target date of June 1 for reopening, with June camping restricted to Maine residents and non-residents who have met the 14-day quarantine requirement.

Acadia National Park announced its reopening plan Thursday. Beginning June 1, Acadia will open access to Park Loop Road and most associated restrooms, and park rangers will be providing limited information services to the public in open-air tents outside of the Hulls Cove Visitor Center. Park entry fees will be required when the Park Loop Road opens. Park passes can be purchased online at www.recreation.gov/pass and should be printed out and displayed on the dash of the vehicle.

In addition, Acadia plans on the following:

The Jordan Pond House Restaurant will open June 1 for takeout (10 am- 4 pm). Tables will be provided inside and outside.

The Jordan Pond House Gift Shop and the Cadillac Mountain Eco Store will open June 1 (9 am- 4 pm). The Thunder Hole Gift Shop will open at a later date still to be determined.

Carriages of Acadia at Wildwood Stables is expected to resume some services mid-June.

Beginning June 5, Acadia will open access to Carriage roads for pedestrian use only.

The following facilities at Acadia will remain closed:

The Island Explorer bus service is indefinitely postponed for 2020.

Park campgrounds will remain closed until at least July 1, 2020. The park will re-evaluate this date in the near future and may delay opening further. Campers with advance reservations will be contacted and refunds will be issued by Recreation.gov. Please visit a listing of private campgrounds near Acadia or contact local chambers of commerce for more information.

All other State Parks and Historic Sites are currently open for day use; some have parking restrictions in place.

There will be precautions in place to help limit the spread of COVID-19, per Maine CDC and State guidelines.

Here’s what to expect when visiting opened beaches and parks:

Reduced Parking - To address the potential for crowding issues, some Parks may have reduced parking.

Reduced Length of Visit - Please be prepared to limit your stay so that others may enjoy the Park too.

Physical Distancing - Essential to our ability to keep these Parks open. Please keep at least 6 feet from staff and from others not in your household.

Wear Masks - Visitors are expected to wear masks when physical distancing is not possible.

Restrooms - Facilities may be limited, so plan accordingly. Please bring your own hand sanitizer.

Quarantine - Until July 1, State Park use is for Maine residents and non-residents who have met the 14-day quarantine requirement.

Monitoring and Changes – The State will monitor conditions and make changes to policies as necessary.

