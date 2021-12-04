The black bears are back in town

Maine's black bear biologist has some recommendations to reduce the likelihood of attracting a bear as hibernation ends.

BANGOR, Maine — Springtime in Maine means yard work, fishing, and the infamous mud season, but it also means some hungry critters are making their way out of their winter dens.

We're of course talking about black bears. This time of year they're waking up and looking for food when berries and green vegetation are scarce. Many easy sources of nutrition for the animals happen to be found around our homes.

The state's bear biologist for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, Jen Vashon has a few recommendations to reduce the likelihood of attracting a bear into your backyard.

She says folks can use an electric or bear-proof fence to protect small livestock and beehives.

If you have a grill, Vashon says folks should try to keep them covered and clean after every use to reduced food odors. Keeping garbage inside a secure building until the morning of pickup can also be effective at keeping bears at bay.

"If you happen to have a bear in your backyard the best thing you can do is make a lot of noise to get that bear to runoff and typically that is going to be a response," Vashon tells NEWS CENTER Maine. "A bear when it encounters people is going to runoff. If the bear starts to come close to you, the best thing you can do is make a lot of noise and make yourself look big."

In the month of April, Vashon adds the state gets around 30 bear complaints. In May, they receive about 100 complaints, and then that doubles in June. It’s not until July the numbers go down. In one year the state can get as many as 800 bear complaints.