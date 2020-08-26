Sunday River, Sugarloaf debut ‘Maine Pass’ for upcoming ski season

The new pass option offers varying levels of season-long access; passes go on sale Sept. 1

BETHEL, Maine — It may only be August, but it’s never too early to start thinking about hitting slopes—or buying your season pass.

Sunday River and Sugarloaf ski resorts are debuting a new pass for this upcoming ski season. Dubbed the “Maine Pass,” the pass offers varying levels of season-long access to the slopes, as well as Maine Four-Day ticket packs, which are available to all.

The Maine Pass will be the only season pass available ahead of the upcoming season, as the New England Pass is no longer for sale.

All Maine Passes qualify for the Worry-Free Winter Assurance program, which guarantees 150 days of skiing at Sunday River and Sugarloaf, collectively, as well as the option to roll over the value of their purchased 2020/21 season pass towards a pass for 2021/22 if requested before December 10, 2020. Maine Four-Day ticket packs do not qualify for the Worry-Free Winter Assurance program, as the pass is valid for two full seasons.

The varying levels of the Maine Pass are:

Gold Maine Pass – Unlimited daily access with additional benefits, including Western ski resort access at Boyne Resorts sister areas and 50 percent off at Mountain Collective resorts, 10 discounted Friend Tickets, 15 percent retail savings, and more. Adult price: $1,399

Silver Maine Pass – An incredible value, offering a full season on the slopes seven days a week, except 12 blackout dates, plus 8 discounted Friend Tickets, and 10 percent retail savings. Adult price: $899

Bronze Maine Pass – Valid Mondays through Fridays except holiday periods, plus 4 discounted Friend Tickets and 10 percent retail savings. All ages price: $649

College Gold Maine Pas s – Offering college students unlimited skiing and snowboarding every day of the season with additional benefits including discounted Friend Tickets and 15 percent retail savings. All ages price: $449

College Silver Maine Pass – Offering college students skiing and snowboarding every day of the season, except 12 blackout dates, with additional benefits including discounted Friend Tickets and 10 percent retail savings. All ages price: $299

Maine Four-Day ticket pack options:

Unlimited Maine Four-Day – Ski any 4 days during the 2020/21 or the 2021/22 seasons. Adult price: $349

Limited Maine Four-Day – Ski any 4 days, except 12 blackout dates per season, during winter 2020/21 and 2021/22. Adult price: $279.

Both Sunday River and Sugarloaf also offer Maine Student and Maine Student Combo passes for ages 6-18 for Maine residents only.

Passes go on sale on September 1 and will be available through October 12.