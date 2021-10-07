Sunday River says it is installing the fastest eight-person chairlift in North America

Among other features, chairs on the lift are expected to have heated seats and weather-blocking bubble covers.

NEWRY, Maine — Sunday River is planning to add an eight-person chairlift by the 2022-2023 ski season.

According to a release from the resort, the "Jordan 8" will be "the fastest 8-person chair in North America."

The chairlift will service terrain on Sunday River's Oz and Jordan Bowl peaks, an area that will come to be known as the Western Reserve, according to Sunday River. The resort said it owns several thousand acres of land beyond Jordan Bowl, playing a pivotal role in evolving the area.

Among the expected features of the chair are:

Weather-blocking bubble covers

Extra-wide, heated seats

Adjustable loading carpet intended to allow kids to get on the lift quickly, and

Automatic unlock safety bars that lock into place at the start of the ride and unlock in the top terminal

"The Jordan 8 is a significant jumping off point for the Western Reserve, creating a portal that could double our skiable terrain in the coming decades," Dana Bullen, president of Sunday River, said. "This lift also acts as an immediate catalyst for upcoming renovations to the Jordan Hotel, new activities and amenities, and more."

According to Sunday River, the Jordan 8 is one of three chairlift upgrades to come in the next three years. The resort is currently installing a triple chairlift on Merrill Hill, which is the resort's new real estate development featuring mountaintop home sites. Merrill Hill's lift and ski terrain are expected to open for select dates only during the 2021-22 season, with a grand opening for winter 2022-23.

The current Jordan Bowl Express, a high-speed quad, will be redesigned and rebuilt on Barker Mountain to replace the Barker Mountain Express for winter 2023-24, according to Sunday River.