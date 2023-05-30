State park employees plead for change amid stress of staffing shortages

State park managers agree that by passing LD 1854, the recategorization could help remedy staffing shortages.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine state park managers are joining together to bring attention to an increasing staffing problem, and they're hoping to encourage lawmakers to pass a bill that could alleviate it.

LD 1854, proposed earlier this year by Westbrook Rep. Drew Gattine earlier this year, would reevaluate how state employees are compensated if passed.

"Because of [a] lack of staff, we're constantly putting out fires," Camden Hills State Park Manager Charlene Hood said.

Hood has been with the park for four years, and this summer is the first time she has had a full crew of around 13 employees since she started.

She said she wished she could implement programs and upkeep the grounds more, but with just a few year-round employees, time only allows her to tend to the "bare bones."

"We lose employees," Hood said. "It's not just a lack of employees, it's not having them long enough."

Hood said she often employs college-age folks who usually leave after the summer season.

But with LD 1854, Hood and others hope that parks could raise wages to a more competitive pay, compared to the current $15 per hour wage for most state park employees.

Although they did not want to be identified, another employee at Popham Beach State Park in Phippsburg agreed.

"Burger King and McDonald's are starting out their employees at $17 or $18 dollars an hour. It's hard to compete with that," the Popham Beach employee said.

They also raised concerns regarding safety when not enough employees are on the clock.

"It puts more stress on the employees that are here, that are willing to work," they added.

Hood said she has seen the difference that extra time or hands can do, when she implemented a new trail system with the help of local rescue enforcement and co-workers.

"Once we did that new system, an 80 percent drop of doing search and rescues, so it's definitely made a difference," Hood said.

NEWS CENTER Maine did reach out to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, and the Bureau of Parks and Lands on their thoughts on the matter, but they could not be reached in time for air.