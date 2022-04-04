Maine hiker falls off NH mountain fire tower

The 25-year-old hiker from South Portland suffered a severe head injury after falling from a fire tower.

PORTLAND, Maine — A man from South Portland suffered a severe head injury on Sunday afternoon after he fell off the fire tower at the top of Mount Kearsarge North in Chatham, New Hampshire, officials say.

A news release from Lt. Bradley Morse of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department stated Matt Kopyt, 25, was reportedly taking photos from the fire tower at the summit when the fall took place.

Kopyt's hiking companion rendered emergency first aid while another hiker who witnessed the fall called emergency services, the release stated.

"After speaking to Kopyt's hiking companion and determining that his condition was worsening and potentially life-threatening, responders called for the Army National Guard Medivac Aviation Unit," the release states.

The medivac helicopter unit removed Kopyt from the summit with a "hoist and jungle penetrator" nearly three hours after the fall occurred.

Kopyt was brought to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for evaluation and treatment. His condition was not listed.