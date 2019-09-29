AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's fall hunting seasons are arriving for hunters who pursue small game animals.

The hunts for gray squirrels and snowshoe hares began on Saturday. There is also a season for raccoons that begins Oct. 1, and seasons for skunks, opossums and foxes that begin on Oct. 21.

The state's big game hunts are also still going on. The main archery season for deer begins Oct. 5, and it's already legal to hunt deer via archery in some parts of the state. It's also legal to hunt bears until Nov. 30, and the next stretch of the moose hunt will run from Oct. 14 to 19.