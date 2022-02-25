Skier suffers minor injuries when lift cabin falls 10 feet

The 17-year-old skier was released to their parents after the incident Wednesday night.

A Maine ski resort said a teenage skier suffered minor injuries when a ski lift cabin fell due to a gust of wind.

Representatives for Sunday River said the accident happened on Wednesday night. They said the 17-year-old guest was riding in the cabin when a high gust of wind caused it to detach from a haul rope.

The cabin fell about 10 feet, representatives said. They said the skier was taken to the base of the mountain by ski patrol and then released to a parent.