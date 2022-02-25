Skier suffers minor injuries when lift cabin falls 10 feet

NEWRY, Maine — Editor's note: The video above aired Jan. 25, 2022.
A Maine ski resort said a teenage skier suffered minor injuries when a ski lift cabin fell due to a gust of wind.
Representatives for Sunday River said the accident happened on Wednesday night. They said the 17-year-old guest was riding in the cabin when a high gust of wind caused it to detach from a haul rope.
The cabin fell about 10 feet, representatives said. They said the skier was taken to the base of the mountain by ski patrol and then released to a parent.
All other guests who were on the lift were safely unloaded, but night skiing was suspended, representatives said.