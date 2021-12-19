Ski areas celebrate fresh powder after storm

Ski areas like Saddleback, Sunday River and Sugarloaf all saw several inches of snow ahead of Christmas vacation week

MAINE, USA — Ski areas across Maine have been relying mostly on man-made snow since opening, but the mountains rest of the state were graced with several inches of fresh snow over the weekend. That's been welcome news to those at some of Maine's most popular ski areas.

"It's been a tough couple weeks in mountain country here with warm weather and rain," Saddleback general manager Andy Shepard said. "It just didn't look real wintry, but after last night it certainly does!"

Shepard says there's about nine fresh inches of 'champagne powder.'

"It's really fluffy stuff. It's just really fun to ski through," said Shepard.

Sunday River in Bethel received around six to ten inches of snow, according to director of communications Karolyn Castaldo.

Mother Nature used express shipping and delivered today. pic.twitter.com/LqWMwV8roc — Sunday River (@sundayriver) December 19, 2021

"This is some of the lightest and fluffiest snow that you will see in the east, it's really really fun to ski, it just just of floats around you as you're coming down the trails," said Castaldo.

Ski areas were able to receive this helping of snow at the perfect time too. Saddleback, Sugarloaf and Sunday River all plan to be busy making snow over the next few days to go on top of the fresh, to help open more terrain before one of the busiest weeks of the season.

"It looks nice and cold this coming week and we're looking to get as much additional terrain open as we can before Christmas vacation next week," said Sugarloaf director of marketing and communications Ethan Austin.

"Our snow makers are working alongside mother nature with this fresh snow, and the groomers will be able to push out a little more now that that's on the ground," said Castaldo.