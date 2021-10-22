Shawnee Peak purchase means Boyne Resorts now owns 4 ski areas across Maine, New Hampshire

Shawnee Peak is Boyne's fourth resort in New England, joining Sugarloaf and Sunday River in Maine and Loon Mountain Resort in New Hampshire.

BRIDGTON, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Feb. 11, 2019.

Boyne Resorts announced Friday that it has purchased Shawnee Peak ski resort located in Bridgton.

Shawnee Peak is Boyne's fourth resort in New England, joining Sugarloaf and Sunday River in Maine and Loon Mountain Resort in New Hampshire.

Boyne did not reveal the terms of the transaction, saying only that the purchase was finalized Thursday, according to a news release from the company.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Shawnee Peak into the Boyne Resorts family, and it reinforces our commitment to elevate New England skiing,” Stephen Kircher, president and chief executive officer of Boyne Resorts, said in Friday's release. “With its rich history and accessible location, Shawnee Peak holds an important position in Maine’s ski industry and growing our sport. We look forward to building on what has been accomplished in its 84-year history.”

Transition of the resort’s ownership is set to begin immediately. Boyne said all Shawnee Peak team members are being retained under its ownership.

All 2021/22 season passes, lift tickets and other ski products purchased from Shawnee Peak or Boyne Resorts in advance of the season will remain valid and the resort access and benefits included at the time of purchase will remain unchanged, according to the company.

Availability of Shawnee Peak season passes and lift tickets will continue beyond the 2021/22 season.

Below is a Facebook post by the previous owner, Chet, who said, "This was a very difficult decision for our family, especially me, yet I look forward to many more years of friendship and skiing together."