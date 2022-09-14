Shawnee Peak ski area has a new name, but it's a familiar one

"Long before people ever endeavored to strap skis to their feet, Pleasant Mountain stood watch over the Lake Region of Maine," the ski area said in an announcement.

BRIDGTON, Maine — After changing ownership last year, Shawnee Peak in Bridgton has now changed names. But the name change isn't entirely new.

The ski area announced Wednesday it has returned to its original name: Pleasant Mountain.

The ski area has always been located on a mountain called Pleasant Mountain, and the ski area was named Pleasant Mountain from its opening in 1938 until 1988, when it was renamed Shawnee Peak.

"This season, we return to the original name of our ski area—the name it carried when the first trail was cut in 1936—to celebrate the mountain and the ski area's history, as well as to mark a new beginning as we look forward to the future of Pleasant Mountain," the announcement read.

"Pleasant Mountain supporters were the catalyst for our change. They remained vigilant, vocal, and enthusiastic," according to the announcement. "Their opinions were validated when feedback gathered in a spring survey was overwhelmingly in support of bringing back the original name."

The new name also means a new logo, which the ski area said is inspired by Maine and the natural beauty of the Lake Region:

"We started with the majestic red pine tree since it is one of the oldest trees in Maine and is well-known to visitors and locals. The Polar Star pays homage to our Maine heritage and Pleasant Mountain's stunning year-round vistas. The skyline 'wave' serves as our backbone and draws direct inspiration from the environment that surrounds us and what makes Pleasant Mountain special to everyone."

Boyne Resorts purchased the resort last fall. It's Boyne's fourth resort in New England, joining Sugarloaf and Sunday River in Maine and Loon Mountain Resort in New Hampshire.

After the purchase, there was speculation about whether Boyne would add Pleasant Mountain to its New England season's pass, which allows a skier to ski at Sugarloaf, Sunday River, and Loon on a single pass.

According to Pleasant Mountain's website, the ski area is offering its own "unlimited pass" which gives holders three free days of skiing at the New England Boyne Resorts (Sunday River, Sugarloaf, and Loon), plus an unlimited number of additional days at each resort with a 50 percent discount off the in-season window rate of daily lift tickets.