AUGUSTA, Maine — The results are in…

Winners of the 2019 Maine moose lottery were announced 2 p.m. Saturday during a drawing at Cabela's in Scarborough.

Of the 2,770 people chosen for permits, 2,544 are Maine residents.

The top five places in which winners live are Augusta with 29, Fort Kent with 28, Windham with 27 and Bangor and Sanford with 25. Scarborough, 24; Lincoln, 23; Hampden, 22; and Bowdoin and Kennebunk, 19, rounded out the top 10.

After Maine, Pennsylvania had the most permit winners at 40, followed by New York with 33, Massachusetts with 25 and New Hampshire with 18.

Results from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife are shown below by both name and municipality in the following format: Name, Town, State, Wildlife Management District (WMD), Season, and Permit Type; with season abbreviations SEP (September Week), OC1 (First October Week, Oct. 14-19), OC2 (Second October Week, Oct. 28 - Nov. 2) and NOV (November Month).

Find your name/municipality by using the shortcut Ctrl + F (PC) or ⌘ + F (Mac)

BY NAME

BY MUNICIPALITY

Moose permit swaps can be made using info from maine.gov.

The lists of 2019 alternates can be found here:

Resident Alternates | Nonresident Alternates