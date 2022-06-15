Maine man hosts fishing derby for nursing home residents

"Oh, look at it! Isn't it cute!" one nursing home resident said as she reeled in her catch of the day.

RUMFORD, Maine — Roger White of Rumford uses his backyard as a gathering spot to invite nursing home residents to fish his stocked pond.

For many residents, it’s one of the few outings they get throughout the year, especially after the pandemic.

“The thing that is most amazing about this is all the people coming together. We have people here that just came asking to help. They didn’t have anyone in the nursing home or anything like that, but they came just to help,” volunteer Mark Cote said.

Food, laughter, and fishing filled White’s backyard. Residents caught more than 30 fish, and some fishermen and women hadn’t cast a fishing pole since they were kids.

“It’s nice to do this kind of stuff, especially when we have other stuff that comes up during the day. This is definitely a good part of the job," Game Warden Harry Wiegman said.

White has held the event in his backyard for three years now, with one year off during the pandemic. He is already planning to have the group back for another fishing derby next year.