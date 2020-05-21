MAINE, USA — The National Weather Service Offices in Caribou and Gray, along with the Maine Forest Service, have issued a RED FLAG WARNING for Thursday, May 21, 2020.

The RED FLAG WARNING begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m. in the following areas: Northwest Aroostook, Northeast Aroostook, Northern Somerset, Northern Piscataquis, Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook, Central Piscataquis, Central Penobscot, Southern Piscataquis, and Northern Washington.

No open burning is allowed.

Maine Forest Rangers explain that a Red Flag Warning is issued when there is a combination of strong winds, low humidity, warm temperatures, and dry materials.

