Potential dam removal on the Kennebec River is met with support and opposition

The Maine Department of Marine Resources held a public hearing Monday on a proposed amendment to its Kennebec River Management Plan.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A decades-long plan to restore natural fish populations and a healthy river is looking to add an amendment that would remove two dams on the Kennebec River.

The amendment to the Maine Department of Mariner Resources' (DMR) Kennebec River Management Plan will look to remove the Lockwood Dam in Waterville and the Shawmut Dam in Fairfield.

A virtual public hearing on Monday drew comments from both sides, those who want the dams to be removed and those who don't.

Nick Bennett is the Staff Scientist with the Natural Resources Council of Maine, the state's largest environmental advocacy group. He, and others, want the DMR and the state to remove not just those two dams, but the Hydro Kennebec Dam in Waterville and the Weston Dam in Skowhegan.

“Critically endangered Atlantic salmon must get above those four dams in order to spawn and right now they can’t, they’re completely blocked," he said.

Atlantic salmon are a key focus of this amendment as the species is close to extinction, but other native fish like alewife and American Eel are also unable to return to natural spawning and nesting areas.

Bennet said the salmon's first spawning habitat is in the Sandy River which is above the most northernmost dam which is in Skowhegan.

“The reality is the data all show[s] that there’s no way to be successful in restoring these species even above two of [the dams]," Bennett added.

The four dams in question are a only few of the dams owned by Brookfield Renewable Partners, a Toronto-based company, in Maine.

Brookfield Renewable sent a statement to NEWS CENTER Maine Tuesday. In part:

Brookfield Renewable is very much a vested partner in the continued river restoration efforts on the lower Kennebec, including $32 million in proposed investments for passage improvements at Lockwood and fish passage installation at Weston and Shawmut.

The four lower Kennebec hydro facilities remain critical in helping Maine meet its carbon emissions targets.

Another issue brought up by the company and others are the impacts on local towns that benefit economically from the hydropower dams.

Jay Coelho is the Mayor of Waterville and said removing the dams in town would have a "significant" impact on residents' taxes.

The same would be true for those who live in Winslow.

“I have serious concerns about impacts to the residents and to the businesses that are already here and have been here for a considerable amount of time," town manager Erica LaCroix said.

LaCroix said if the dams were removed then residents could expect a tax increase up to $1 million. She added neither she nor the town council has made a statement in support of the removal or against it.

Although the final decision of the proposed amendment and future plans are still years away, Coehlo is hopeful that everyone will work together to come up with the best solution.

“And that we actually pay attention to what everyone is trying to accomplish and find a comprise and a solution that benefits everybody," he added.