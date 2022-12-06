x
Outdoors

Portland man drowns in East Outlet of Moosehead Lake Saturday afternoon

Truc Huynh, 40, of Portland drowned Saturday afternoon after his fishing raft overturned, according to a spokesperson for the Maine Warden Service.
Credit: NCM
MAINE WARDEN SERVICE

MOOSEHEAD, Maine — Truc Huynh, 40, of Portland drowned Saturday afternoon after the fishing raft he and a friend were on overturned and both men were thrown from the water, according to Mark Latti, the communications director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

In a Sunday release, Latti said the two were fishing on the East Outlet of the Kennebec River which flows out of Moosehead Lake. Huynh and his friend were thrown into the water after going through whitewater rapids.

The Maine Warden Service used an airplane and boat to search the river and eventually found the body around 4:20 Saturday afternoon. The release added Huynh was not wearing a life jacket, but his friend was wearing one. 

