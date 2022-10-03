OUTSIDE EDGE | Mountain operations, grooming teams are crucial this time of year

Sunday River, along with all New England mountains, have battled volatile seasons, especially in the last few years.

MAINE, USA — In true New England weather fashion, Mother Nature has brought multiple seasons in a day—not only once, but numerous times over the past four weeks. That's all the more reason to recognize those who make winter happen, no matter the weather.

“Our snowmakers and our groomers make the mountain come alive, absolutely," Abby Borron, communications manager at Sunday River, said. "We have been going through a period of really warm temps, and then really cold temps, and then rain, and so it makes the job a bit more difficult.”

Along with all New England mountains, Sunday River has battled volatile seasons, especially in the last few years. Borron recalled that Sunday River even made snow into April last year. This puts even greater importance on an experienced and dedicated crew to create and lay down the corduroy each day.

“We are incredibly thankful for our mountain operations team. Simply put, the mountain would not run without our mountain ops team," Borron said. "We need them at the beginning of the season when we don’t have enough snow. We need them in the middle of the season for what we’re dealing with right now when the weather is not cooperating. And we need them at the end when it gets too warm but we still can groom those surfaces and make them a bit more skiable and, if we get the temps, make snow on April 1st. So, thank you from all of us at Sunday River.”

It's not hard to find a Mainer that uses some form of a maintained trail system, and it takes a lot of effort to do that. Therefore, we want to give a resounding thank you from NEWS CENTER Maine to all the mountain operations and grooming teams across the state.

No matter what Mother Nature brings this weekend, operations crews will be out there making the best surface possible.