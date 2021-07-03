Outdoor recreationists are taking advantage this weekend as warm weather looms

Mother Nature has been the center of attention this winter. After weeks with no snow, it's been a steady few months for ski areas and snowmobile rental shops.

MAINE, Maine — Mother Nature is always in charge and she proved it this winter. Many Mainers waited patiently for enough snow to ski at their local mountain or snowmobile on their local trails.

After weeks of waiting, the demand for outdoor activities became very clear to those in the industry.

“Yeah, people really did want to get outside after being cooped up for a long time," Executive Director of Ski Maine Dirk Gouwen said.

Last summer, Gouwen and member ski areas across Maine worked on plans to have a safe and successful season. If you've been on the slopes this year, you should be familiar with changing boots in your car, limited access to lodges, and socially distant lift lines.

Sugarloaf and Sunday River will always have good seasons as long as riders are allowed to shred and the temperature is cold enough to make snow. The concern, Gouwen said, was for the smaller, community mountains.

He added many went back and forth weighing the options of opening or not.

“But I think in the end they all figured out it was definitely worth it," Gouwens said.

Ski areas do have one defense system to protect against Mother Nature's lack of remorse, snowmakers.

Once it's cold enough, those snow guns can at least help local mountains get something on the ground for riders to enjoy. But other outdoor fans, like snowmobile riders, are constantly depending on Mother Nature for fresh powder.

Right now, riding trails are in prime condition, it just took a few months to get that way. Multiple rain storms around Christmas and last month dampened the mood for snowmobilers and snowmobile renters like Scott Newton who co-owns 201 PowerSports with locations in Bingham and Jackman.

“I think our first rental was the 21st or 22nd of January so we were already over a month and a half in season," he said.

It was a slow start to the season but once trails established their base layer, it's been smooth riding ever since. Those trails will see a lot of traffic this week as it's free registration weekend.

“So, if your sled is registered in your home state you can ride your sled for free this weekend," President of the Maine Snowmobile Association said Mike Grass said.

Grass said snowmobiles have been impossible to buy this winter as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to boost the popularity of the outdoor power sports industry.

As Maine's ski mountains and riding trails maintain peak conditions, there is an end in sight.

“Weather-wise we’re looking like this could be the last decent weekend to ride with the warmup coming next week," Newton said.

So riders, get your last ride of the season in while you can, like some folks who should be somewhere else.

“I’ve seen guys playing hooky from work this week to get that last good ride in," Newton added.

Grass added the Maine Snowmobile Association will have a riding event in Limestone next weekend and plans to host its annual award ceremony in-person this May.

Skiers and snowboarders will again benefit from snowmaking capabilities as Gouwen said there should be a month or so of good skiing at larger mountains. It also gives him more time to hopefully sneak away from the office.