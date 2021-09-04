Outdoor enthusiasts turn out to pack Bangor canoe and kayak sale

Ski Rack Sports manager Peter Richmond says they will probably sell close to 500 canoes or kayaks on Friday, which is the first day of the three-day sale

BANGOR, Maine — When you can’t travel much these days and you have a little extra stimulus money to spend, you get the perfect scenario for a very busy outdoor sports and boat sale.

Ski Rack Sports' annual Old Town Canoe and Kayak Scratch and Dent Sale had people lined up out to the road today in Bangor.

Manager Peter Richmond says they will probably sell close to 500 canoes or kayaks on Friday, which is the first day of the three-day sale.

Richmond believes today's big interest is a combination of the beautiful day and everyone being anxious to get outside. He said the federal stimulus money hasn’t hurt either.

"I just think people can’t go and travel and we obviously have some excess income and revenue and spending, so for sure, people are looking for a way to get outside whether it’s biking or kayaking," said Richmond.

Richmond said the sale was originally held at the Old Town Canoe Factory Outlet but they took it over about 10 years ago. It has become like a right of spring for them.

The event runs through Sunday.

For more information about the event, you can click here.