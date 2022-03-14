Oquossoc woman dies in snowmobile crash

The crash took place on Monday afternoon, officials say.

MAINE, USA — An Oquossoc woman died in a snowmobile crash on Monday afternoon, officials say.

A news release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife stated Marjorie Davan, 52, was driving a 2016 Polaris Pro S 600 with a group of friends before the crash.

Davan was driving the snowmobile on a trail in Lower Cupsuptic Township and failed to complete a left-hand turn in the path, according to the release. She then crashed into several small trees and was thrown from the sled.

Officials said nobody saw the incident, but the last member of her traveling group found the crash scene, and Davan was unresponsive. That individual called 911 and started performing CPR.

NorthStar Ambulance was the first to respond to the crash, but Davan died at the scene, officials said.

Wardens said speed was likely a factor in the crash and Davan was wearing a helmet at the time.