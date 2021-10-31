'No need for concern': Maine biologists aren't worried deer are transmitting COVID to humans

A new study of white-tailed deer in Iowa suggests many of those animals have SARS-CoV-2.

BANGOR, Maine — Hundreds of white-tailed deer in Iowa have been infected with SARS-CoV-2, according to a new study. It's believed the animals contracted the virus from humans and are spreading it among each other.

“This is just another wrinkle for us to keep in the back of our minds and keep track of as developments unfold,” Maine's white-tailed deer biologist Nathan Bieber said.

One-third of sampled white-tailed deer in Iowa between September 2020 and January 2021 were found to have SARS-CoV-2, the study indicates.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said it is not actively studying COVID-19 in deer but it's monitoring studies in other states.

“It’s possible that Maine deer have COVID antibodies or the virus," Bieber said. “We are not aware of any particular need for concern yet. There is no documented case of a hunter or any other person contracting COVID from a deer that either got the antibodies or the virus.”

Despite this, Bieber is encouraging Maine hunters to take precautions when processing wild game. He recommends wearing gloves. For extra protection, Bieber said hunters could even wear a mask if they're near the respiratory tract of a white tailed-deer.