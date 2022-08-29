No lifeguards at Popham Beach State Park until summer 2023

Officials said lifeguards finished their 11-week season, and the beach is now "swim at your own risk."

POPHAM BEACH, Maine — With fall approaching, there will be no more lifeguards at Popham Beach State Park until summer 2023, officials said.

A Sunday update posted to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's website stated lifeguards finished their 11-week season over the weekend.

"The beach is now 'swim at your own risk' until next summer," the update stated.

Officials said before Mainers come to the beach, they should know the tides and weather forecasts. Beachgoers should also be aware that all islands are tidal and will be inaccessible within one to two hours after low tide.

Pets will be allowed back to the beach on Oct. 1, according to the update.

