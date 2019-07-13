AUGUSTA, Maine — Efforts to expand Maine’s bear hunt this year may not have succeeded, but hunters will still be laying bait for the animals in the state’s woods soon.

Hunters are allowed to start placing bait on July 27, and the hunting season starts about a month later. The season for hunting over bait lasts until Sept. 21 and is by far the most active part of the hunt, which doesn’t fully end until Nov. 30.

Maine’s bear population has been growing in recent years. State legislators considered a change this year that would have given state biologists the ability to adjust the length of the season and the number of animals a hunter can kill.