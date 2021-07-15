New law eliminates online burn permit fees

The goal is to encourage safe burning practices that will prevent wildfires.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Governor Janet Mills signed into law a bill that would eliminate online burn permit fees for Maine residents.

State senator Jim Dill, D - Old Town, sponsored the bill named LD268

“Eliminating the fee for our online burn permit system will yield many benefits that encourage safe burn practices and ultimately prevent wildfires in our state,” said Sen. Dill. “I am grateful that this common-sense bill passed the Legislature and has now been signed into law.”

Currently, it costs $7 to get a burn permit online, but that will end 90 days after the Legislature adjourns.