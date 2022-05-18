Intertidal data portal to provide better understanding of Casco Bay ecosystems

Complex data about Casco Bay's intertidal and nearshore areas will now be easily accessible to communities.

PORTLAND, Maine — A new Community Intertidal Data Portal launched by the Greater Portland Council of Governments and the Casco Bay Regional Shellfish Working Group will help provide a better understanding of Casco Bay's ecosystems, officials say.

A news release from Tom Bell at GPCOG stated complex data about Casco Bay's intertidal and nearshore areas will now be easily accessible to communities.

"The intertidal zone plays an economically, ecologically, and culturally important role in the Casco Bay region," Sara Mills-Knapp, director of sustainability at GPCOG, said in the news release. "Communities need to understand the intertidal zone to plan for the impacts of climate change, balance uses, and manage natural resources."

The shellfish industry and those employed in aquaculture will benefit significantly from the publication of intertidal data. Communities participating in Casco Bay recreational activities can also benefit from the data.

The data sets range from a shellfish conservation map to a water quality dashboard, the news release stated.

Members of the public interested in learning more about using the data portal can attend a webinar on June 8 at 3:30 p.m. held by the Casco Bay Regional Shellfish Working Group. The link to join the webinar can be found here.