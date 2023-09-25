New Hampshire land closed to hunting once again

Hunting has been closed on a section of property around the Powwow River in Kingston that borders Great Pond.

KINGSTON, New Hampshire — Hunting is once again closed on a section of land in Kingston, New Hampshire, officials say.

New Hampshire Fish and Game wrote in a news release on Monday that all hunting is closed on a section of property around the Powwow River in Kingston that borders Great Pond.

Officials made the same decision in 2022. This year's closure remains in effect for all 2023 hunting seasons.

"This closure is in effect beginning where the bridge crosses the Pow Wow River and the marsh area on Ball Road to where the Pow Wow River drains into Great Pond. This closure does not include Great Pond itself," the release stated.

When waterfowl seasons opened in 2022, law enforcement officials determined some modern ammo types used for waterfowling travel further than those used in the past, and that could pose a risk to public safety in this area, according to officials.

“Out of an abundance of caution and because this section migratory bird habitat is located directly behind Sanborn Regional High School and adjacent to a residential area, we decided last year to take action and close the area to all hunting until further notice,” Col. Kevin Jordan, chief of the Law Enforcement Division at Fish and Game, said.