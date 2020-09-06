Mt. Abram to open bike trails

Starting June 20, Mt. Abram will have four bike trails open for beginners and advanced riders.

PORTLAND, Maine — If you're looking for something fun to do outside with friends or family, Mt. Abram Ski Resort might be a destination to consider. Starting on June 20, they're opening up four new biking trails. Three are downhill, and one is an uphill trail.

Greg Luetje of Mt. Abram says the target audience right now is families and people living in the community near the resort.

He says, "There are a lot of bike parks out there that are built for Red Bull Athletes, and we certainly want to have those riders here as well in the future. But right now we're trying to focus on... we're a community mountain, and we want our community to be able to ride here."

Luetje says the trails do have jumps, but novice riders can just ride around them. The three downhill trails will be serviced by the ski lifts, and if you're with a family member or roommate you can ride the chairlift with them. If not, you'll have to ride alone, because of COVID-19 precautions.

You can rent a bike if you don't have one, and they're offering lessons too. It's $25 for an access pass. You can ride from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Don't forget your helmet!

